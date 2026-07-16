Franco-German Defence Cooperation: Seeking Unity Amidst Armament Programme Hiccups

France and Germany are poised to bolster their defense cooperation on crucial areas including nuclear deterrence, missile defense, and space capabilities at an upcoming joint ministerial retreat. This cooperation aims to demonstrate that Europe's top defense nations can work together despite disagreements over major armament programs.

Recent industrial rivalries have led to the cancellation of the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) fighter jet program, highlighting challenges in European defense ambitions amidst U.S. pressures for rearmament. Franco-German talks are intended to realign efforts, with new agreements expected to emerge from the Franco-German Defence and Security Council meeting.

A crucial focus is on the development of data links between warplanes, termed a 'combat cloud.' Additionally, France's proposal for involving European allies in its nuclear deterrence exercises is on the agenda. Discussions will also address the dependency on U.S. weapon technology and align on shared goals for missile defense and space collaboration.