Verstappen's Rear Wing Woes: Red Bull Reverts to Conventional Design

Red Bull Racing has decided to switch back to a traditional rear wing ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix after Max Verstappen experienced high-speed crashes in Austria and Britain. The decision comes amid concerns over safety and performance issues related to a novel wing design.

At Silverstone, Verstappen criticized the rear wing's behavior, labeling it 'super-dangerous' after crashing out of the race. Red Bull team boss Laurent Mekies confirmed issues were detected in tests following the British Grand Prix.

Despite the challenges, Verstappen remains optimistic about upcoming improvements, while his teammate Isack Hadjar reported no such problems. Red Bull enters the Belgian race weekend in fourth place in the standings, with Verstappen cautiously optimistic about their prospects.