United Nations Pushes for Peace in Cyprus

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is set to visit Cyprus at the end of July, aiming to advance peacebuilding efforts between Greek and Turkish Cypriots, according to a U.N. spokesperson. This visit highlights ongoing international efforts to mediate and resolve longstanding tensions on the divided island.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 22:45 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 22:45 IST
United Nations Pushes for Peace in Cyprus
Antonio Guterres
  • Country:
  • Cyprus

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is scheduled for an official visit to Cyprus at the end of July. This announcement, made by a U.N. spokesperson on Thursday, signifies a renewed international push towards fostering peace between the Greek and Turkish Cypriots.

The divided island of Cyprus has long been a point of contention, with both communities seeking reconciliation and a peaceful coexistence. Guterres' visit underscores the U.N.'s commitment to mediating these complex negotiations and supporting dialogue between the involved parties.

As Guterres prepares for his trip, attention is focused on how his involvement might catalyze progress in these intricate peacebuilding efforts, which have historically faced numerous challenges.

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