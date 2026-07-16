Latvia has ramped up security measures around a hydroelectric station near Riga and a major underground gas storage facility in response to intelligence suggesting a potential Russian threat. Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs shared the information on Thursday, highlighting heightened regional tensions.

In an interview, Kulbergs confirmed increased security at key energy sites, including Incukalns gas storage. He has requested additional air defense support from NATO and swift integration of an anti-drone system currently in development with Ukrainian collaboration.

As Latvia, a strong EU and NATO member, braces for a potential Russian hybrid threat, Kulbergs is critical of EU nations blocking further sanctions on Russia, underscoring the need to curb Moscow's influence and support for Ukraine amidst ongoing conflicts.