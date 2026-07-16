U.S. Retail Surge: Economists Comprehend Stronger Q2 Growth Amid Mixed Signals

U.S. retail sales witnessed a slight uptick in June, driven by increased vehicle purchases and a surge in online spending, while declining gasoline prices hit service station revenues, prompting economists to raise second-quarter growth projections.

Despite new data revealing a stable labor market, with initial unemployment claims at a two-month low, these insights didn't alter expectations of steady interest rates at the forthcoming Federal Reserve meeting.

The modest economic resilience, funded by upper-income households benefiting from a stock market rally and substantial tax refunds, faces potential challenges from rising oil prices amid Middle East tensions and fading tax cuts.