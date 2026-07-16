U.S. Retail Surge: Economists Comprehend Stronger Q2 Growth Amid Mixed Signals
U.S. retail sales saw a minor increase in June, with lower gasoline prices affecting service stations but bolstered by a rise in vehicle purchases and online spending. The consistent consumer spending, augmented by robust labor market data, led economists to raise Q2 growth estimates, despite unchanged monetary policies by the Federal Reserve.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. retail sales witnessed a slight uptick in June, driven by increased vehicle purchases and a surge in online spending, while declining gasoline prices hit service station revenues, prompting economists to raise second-quarter growth projections.
Despite new data revealing a stable labor market, with initial unemployment claims at a two-month low, these insights didn't alter expectations of steady interest rates at the forthcoming Federal Reserve meeting.
The modest economic resilience, funded by upper-income households benefiting from a stock market rally and substantial tax refunds, faces potential challenges from rising oil prices amid Middle East tensions and fading tax cuts.