Ontario Calls for Federal Aid Amidst Rampant Wildfires

Ontario has requested federal help to evacuate remote northern communities affected by severe wildfires, which have led to poor air quality in Toronto and Northeastern U.S. Over 1,600 individuals from Indigenous communities have already been evacuated. A massive area of 2.384 million hectares has burned across Canada.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 22:49 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 22:49 IST
Ontario Calls for Federal Aid Amidst Rampant Wildfires
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  • Country:
  • Canada

Ontario reached out to the federal government for assistance in evacuating remote northern communities as wildfires continue to spread unchecked. Smoke from these fires has deteriorated air quality in Toronto and the Northeastern United States.

Prime Minister Mark Carney emphasized the government's commitment to provide aid, especially to Indigenous communities who are among the hardest hit. Around 1,600 people from First Nations territories have already been evacuated this season.

The situation is becoming dire, with 113 active fires deemed out of control on Thursday. Industries, including Canadian National Railway and mining companies, have suspended operations in affected areas to ensure safety.

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