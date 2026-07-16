Mandela Month Highlights Power of Unity in Building South Africa

As South Africa marks Mandela Month, citizens are being encouraged to embrace the values of unity, compassion and shared responsibility that continue to shape the country's democratic journey. The call comes as the government renews its focus on social cohesion, describing it as one of the foundations for building a stronger, more inclusive nation where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

Social cohesion goes beyond living side by side. It is built on trust, mutual respect, a sense of belonging and the willingness of people from different backgrounds to work together for the common good. According to Government Communication and Information System Acting Director-General William Baloyi, nation-building is not driven by institutions alone but by the everyday actions of millions of South Africans who strengthen their communities through service, responsibility and solidarity.

Mandela Month, observed every July, provides an opportunity to celebrate these values while honouring the legacy of former President Nelson Mandela, whose commitment to justice, equality and reconciliation continues to inspire people across the country.

Progress reflects decades of collective effort

Baloyi said South Africa's democratic achievements are the result of generations who fought against injustice and laid the foundation for a constitutional democracy based on human dignity and equal rights.

Since 1994, the country has expanded access to essential services, with more than 90% of households now connected to electricity and continued improvements in water, sanitation, education and healthcare. South Africa has also developed one of the world's largest public healthcare systems and built one of the largest HIV treatment programmes, improving the lives of millions of people.

He noted that education has become more inclusive, while initiatives supporting entrepreneurship, employment and economic participation continue to create opportunities for communities that were previously excluded. These gains, he said, reflect the combined efforts of government, civil society, businesses and ordinary citizens working towards a more prosperous and equitable South Africa.

Every citizen has a role in strengthening the nation

While recognising the country's achievements, Baloyi acknowledged that poverty, unemployment, inequality, crime and gender-based violence continue to affect many communities. He said these challenges should not discourage South Africans but instead encourage greater unity and cooperation in finding lasting solutions.

He called on citizens to demonstrate responsible patriotism by respecting others, rejecting discrimination, protecting public spaces and supporting community initiatives that improve people's lives. Acts of nation-building, he said, are found in the daily work of teachers, healthcare workers, entrepreneurs, farmers, researchers, volunteers and countless others who contribute to society through their dedication and service.

Baloyi added that the same spirit is reflected in neighbours helping one another during difficult times, parents raising future generations, workers serving their communities with commitment and individuals choosing kindness over division. These everyday contributions, he said, are what give strength to South Africa's democracy and social fabric.

As Mandela Month continues, South Africans are being encouraged to renew their commitment to unity, resilience and shared responsibility, recognising that the country's future depends on the collective efforts of all who call it home.