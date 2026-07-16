Landmark Car Replacement Ruling Ignites Scrutiny on India's E20 Fuel Policy

An Indian consumer court has taken a bold stance in a ruling that could reshape the automotive landscape in India. Maruti Suzuki has been ordered to provide a new vehicle or compensation to a client who claimed the mandatory E20 fuel damaged his car, setting a precedent that could encourage similar legal actions.

This groundbreaking decision revolves around India's ethanol-blended fuel policy, a controversial yet pivotal part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agenda to reduce crude imports and emissions. Critics argue that the government introduced the E20 programme too hastily, without due consideration for adequate alternatives or vehicle compatibility issues.

Maruti Suzuki, challenged to contest the decision, maintains that the vehicle in question was compatible with E20 fuel. The case has already escalated discussions online, with experts predicting a surge in litigation, potentially burdening automakers as consumers seek justice over alleged fuel-related vehicle damage.