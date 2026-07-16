Armenia Seizes Assets Amid Political Tensions

The Armenian government has confiscated a cement company owned by opposition leader Gagik Tsarukyan amid allegations of illegal asset acquisition. This move is part of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's wider crackdown on opposition leaders, which critics argue is politically motivated. Tsarukyan denies the charges and awaits trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 20:12 IST
Armenia Seizes Assets Amid Political Tensions
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  • Country:
  • Armenia

Armenia has seized control of a cement company owned by opposition figure Gagik Tsarukyan, according to state media. This move comes as part of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's intensifying crackdown on political opponents since his re-election.

Tsarukyan, a billionaire and opposition leader, was arrested on fraud charges relating to the alleged illegal importation of goods from Iran. His supporters claim these charges are politically motivated, aimed at weakening opponents as Armenia shifts its alliances toward the European Union.

Prime Minister Pashinyan has pledged to continue legal actions against key opposition figures while critics warn of politically motivated prosecutions. The Anti-Corruption Court recently authorized the confiscation of Tsarukyan's assets, further escalating tensions between the government and opposition factions.

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