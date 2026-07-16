Armenia Seizes Assets Amid Political Tensions

Armenia has seized control of a cement company owned by opposition figure Gagik Tsarukyan, according to state media. This move comes as part of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's intensifying crackdown on political opponents since his re-election.

Tsarukyan, a billionaire and opposition leader, was arrested on fraud charges relating to the alleged illegal importation of goods from Iran. His supporters claim these charges are politically motivated, aimed at weakening opponents as Armenia shifts its alliances toward the European Union.

Prime Minister Pashinyan has pledged to continue legal actions against key opposition figures while critics warn of politically motivated prosecutions. The Anti-Corruption Court recently authorized the confiscation of Tsarukyan's assets, further escalating tensions between the government and opposition factions.