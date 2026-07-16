Trump Administration Enforces Stricter Visa Limits for Students and Journalists

The Trump administration announced on Thursday a new rule tightening the duration of visas for foreign students, cultural exchange workers, and journalists. Issued by the Department of Homeland Security, the rule stipulates fixed time limits for F visas for students, J visas for exchange visitors, and I visas for media members.

Set to take effect 60 days following its federal register publication, the ruling aims to control the immigration influx, intensifying the already strict visa oversight since President Trump took office. This policy change restricts student and exchange visas to a four-year maximum, while journalist visas are capped at 240 days, or 90 days for Chinese citizens.

There has been criticism from various sectors, with China's foreign ministry opposing the discriminatory nature of the rules towards its journalists. Concerns also relate to students being bound by stringent restrictions that complicate educational pursuits and employment opportunities. DHS claims the surge in visa numbers justifies the need for tighter controls.