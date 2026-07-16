MY Bharat launches youth campaign against substance abuse

India's youth have been encouraged to take the lead in building an addiction-free society as the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, through Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat), launched a nationwide awareness drive highlighting the dangers of substance abuse and the importance of preventive healthcare. The initiative was unveiled during the national webinar "जागरूक जिगर: Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat", organised in collaboration with the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS). Thousands of young people from across the country participated in the online event, which focused on promoting healthy lifestyles and encouraging youth to become active contributors to a stronger and healthier India.

MY Bharat emerging as a youth development platform

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya said MY Bharat has become a single platform where young people can access opportunities in leadership, volunteering, experiential learning, career mentorship and nation-building. He noted that the platform is witnessing strong engagement, with between 1.5 lakh and 2.5 lakh young people visiting it every day. According to the minister, this growing participation reflects the willingness of India's youth to play a meaningful role in the country's development.

Connecting the initiative with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, Dr. Mandaviya said the country's future depends on a generation that is healthy, skilled and socially responsible. He urged young citizens to actively support the Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat campaign by spreading awareness and inspiring others to stay away from drugs and adopt healthier lifestyles.

Yuva Yakrit Mitra programme introduced

A major highlight of the webinar was the launch of the Yuva Yakrit Mitra (Y2M) Experiential Learning Programme by Padma Bhushan awardee Prof. (Dr.) Shiv Kumar Sarin, Chancellor and Director of ILBS. Developed jointly by ILBS and MY Bharat, the programme offers practical learning opportunities that allow young volunteers to work alongside healthcare experts while building awareness about liver health, preventive healthcare, organ donation, community outreach and public health communication. Participants who complete the programme will become certified Yuva Health Champions, creating a network of trained youth volunteers capable of promoting healthier communities across the country.

Experts stress prevention through healthy living

Prof. Sarin highlighted that liver diseases are increasingly affecting younger people due to unhealthy lifestyles and substance abuse. He stressed that many of these conditions can be prevented through awareness, healthier daily habits and active community participation. During his interaction with participants, he encouraged young people to maintain physical fitness, follow healthy sleep routines and build positive lifestyles that support long-term well-being. He also explained that combining ILBS's medical expertise with MY Bharat's nationwide youth network can create a powerful movement promoting liver health, organ donation and preventive healthcare.

The webinar concluded with an interactive question-and-answer session, followed by a demonstration on how to register for the Yuva Yakrit Mitra programme through the MY Bharat portal. Young people across the country were invited to enrol and become part of a nationwide effort to promote better health and support the vision of a Nasha Mukt Viksit Bharat.