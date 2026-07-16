Government Revives Rule: Impact on Immigration and Public Benefits

The U.S. government announced the revival of a contentious rule that could prevent immigrants who rely on public benefits, such as food stamps and Medicaid, from obtaining permanent residency. The Department of Homeland Security revealed the regulation's reinstatement.

Set to take effect on September 18, the rule revives a policy introduced during President Donald Trump's tenure in 2019, which broadened the definition of a 'public charge.' Now, it includes those who receive government assistance over a 12-month period within three years. The Biden administration had previously limited the grounds for green card denial, only to have these provisions restored.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services stated in a social media post that the rule underscores an emphasis on immigrant self-reliance. Critics, however, claim it discriminates against poorer individuals, potentially barring many from attaining permanent residency.