The Dutch government declared its intention to vote for the removal of ICC prosecutor Karim Khan, citing allegations of sexual misconduct. This decision stands as part of a special session involving the court's 125 member states next week.

Khan, who denies the accusations and deems the suspension unjust, is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. The Dutch stance reflects the consensus within the Assembly of States Parties, whose members lean towards dismissing Khan, aligning with their bureau's recommendation.

This development occurs amidst U.S. hostility towards the ICC, with increased sanctions and diplomatic efforts to undermine the court, challenging its probe into American actions. The ICC remains silent on this growing international conflict and controversy.