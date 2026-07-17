Judicial Independence Eroded: Over 100 Immigration Judges Removed

The United Nations Human Rights Council's panel criticizes the Trump administration for removing over 100 immigration judges, describing it as undermining the U.S. justice system's independence. The panel expresses concerns over the politicization of immigration courts, calling for the mass arbitrary removal to cease while highlighting severe, immediate consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 02:02 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 02:02 IST
Judicial Independence Eroded: Over 100 Immigration Judges Removed
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  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration's decision to remove more than 100 immigration judges has sparked concerns over the independence of U.S. courts, according to a panel of experts from the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Immigration judges, employees of the Justice Department, handle deportation cases including asylum petitions. The U.N. panel criticized the administration's 'mass arbitrary removal' of judges, urging a halt to the politicization of immigration courts.

The experts suspect targeting based on political affiliations or backgrounds, warning that the removals compromise the justice system's independence with severe consequences. Despite requests, the U.S. Justice Department has yet to respond to these allegations.

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