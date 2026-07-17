Operation Blockade: U.S. Marines in Action
U.S. Marines boarded a vessel in the Gulf of Oman for verification according to U.S. Central Command. Additionally, the U.S. military diverted three commercial ships attempting to breach its blockade of Iranian ports and disabled another to enforce compliance with the blockade.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Marines conducted a boarding operation on a vessel in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday, as confirmed by a post from U.S. Central Command on X.
The military action was part of an effort to verify compliance with the U.S. blockade on Iranian ports.
Alongside the boarding, U.S. forces redirected three additional commercial vessels that were attempting to run the blockade, and disabled another vessel to ensure complete compliance.