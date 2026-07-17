High-Flying Controversy: Blue Angels Soar Amid Safety Concerns

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are under scrutiny after a jet flew alarmingly close over a crowd at Pensacola Beach, Florida, during an airshow. The incident has raised safety concerns, leading to a military review that eventually found no wrongdoing.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth expressed support for the pilots, suggesting that such flyovers would continue until morale improved. His remarks referenced a historic saying about unnecessary disciplinary actions.

Concerns over aviation safety have been voiced by officials, as dangerous low-altitude flights pose serious risks. This incident is part of a larger conversation about military aviation practices, with previous similar cases receiving support from Hegseth.