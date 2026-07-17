Federal Judge Rules Against Phone Seizure

A federal judge has determined that the U.S. government infringed upon the constitutional rights of Osama Abu Irshaid, a Palestinian American, by seizing and searching his cell phone on two occasions in 2024.

The ruling arrived after customs agents confiscated Irshaid's device at a U.S. international airport, raising significant privacy concerns.

This decision highlights ongoing debates about personal privacy and the extent of governmental powers at the nation's borders.