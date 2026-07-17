Botswana’s Economic Squeeze Puts Jobs, Skills and Fiscal Reform in Focus

Botswana's two-year economic contraction has turned a long-standing diversification challenge into an immediate fiscal and employment test. With diamond revenues weakening and public debt rising sharply, the country now faces a narrowing window to build new industries, strengthen private investment and prepare workers for jobs beyond mining.

The economy contracted by 2.8% in 2024 and a further 0.7% in 2025 as weaker diamond revenues weighed on economic activity and public finances, according to the first Botswana Economic Update. The report, Seizing the Moment: How Botswana Can Turn Crisis into Opportunity, presents the slowdown as more than a temporary loss of momentum. It warns that rising debt, weaker job creation and limited economic diversification could become harder to manage unless reforms accelerate.

Public debt increased from 22% of gross domestic product in 2023 to almost 40% in 2025. The rise does not by itself establish that Botswana faces an unsustainable debt burden, but it changes the fiscal calculation. As borrowing increases, the government has less room to absorb future shocks or sustain spending without improving revenue collection and the efficiency of public expenditure.

Botswana must decide which expenditures support long-term productivity and which place recurring pressure on public finances without generating comparable economic value. The report recommends stronger oversight of state-owned enterprises, improved revenue collection and more effective public spending. These measures could help restore fiscal stability, but the pace and design of reform will matter. Aggressive expenditure reductions could weaken services and investment, while delayed action could allow debt pressures to intensify.

Investment in education, healthcare and social protection is therefore not separate from fiscal reform. The report treats these areas as foundations for a more productive workforce and a broader employment base. The policy test will be whether Botswana can protect such investments while improving financial discipline elsewhere.

Diversification must move from ambition to execution

Botswana has two possible economic paths, according to the report. It can continue to rely heavily on diamonds while making only limited adjustments, leaving growth and government finances exposed to external shocks. Or it can accelerate transformation through private-sector expansion, industrial development and stronger investment in people.

The second path is more demanding because diversification cannot be achieved simply by identifying sectors outside mining. It requires businesses that can attract capital, compete, expand production and create sustained employment.

The Botswana Economic Transformation Programme provides a framework for reducing diamond dependence and building a more balanced economy. Yet the success of that programme will depend on whether broad reform goals are translated into specific changes in financing, regulation, infrastructure, skills and institutional responsibility.

The report calls for a stronger business environment, better access to finance and greater support for private investment. These measures could widen opportunities for entrepreneurs and encourage firms to expand into new industries. But private-sector growth alone does not guarantee that diversification will produce widely shared benefits.

The quality of new economic activity will be critical. Botswana needs industries capable of improving productivity and creating durable jobs, not merely a larger number of small or insecure income opportunities. Policies will also have to consider whether local firms and workers can participate in emerging sectors or whether the gains remain concentrated among a limited number of businesses.

The report also connects diversification to the management of natural resources. Better water management, wider use of renewable energy and climate-smart development are presented as essential to long-term resilience. Water and energy are not only environmental concerns; they are also inputs into economic production. Their availability and reliability can influence where companies invest, what industries can operate and how exposed the economy remains to climate-related disruptions.

However, these recommendations remain broad. Their contribution to economic transformation will depend on the projects selected, the financing available and the ability of institutions to coordinate implementation.

Botswana's jobs challenge begins with skills but does not end there

The report places productive employment at the centre of Botswana's economic transformation. That focus shifts the debate from the number of training programmes or qualifications issued to whether education and investment ultimately lead to better work.

A major recommendation is to align education and training more closely with employers' changing needs. The report proposes employer-led partnerships connecting businesses, training institutions and the government. Such arrangements could help identify areas of labour demand and allow training providers to adjust programmes more quickly.

Expanding apprenticeships, internships and workplace learning through the Human Resource Development Fund is another priority. Practical experience could help young people move from formal education into employment by exposing them to workplace expectations before they enter the labour market full-time.

The report also recommends giving Technical and Vocational Education and Training institutions greater autonomy. This could allow them to respond faster to industry needs, revise courses and build closer relationships with employers.

Additionally, the proposed reforms would hold these institutions more accountable for graduate employment outcomes. That could increase the focus on job-relevant training, but it also creates a difficult policy question: how much responsibility should training providers bear when the wider economy is not producing enough positions?

Skills policies can improve employability, but training cannot substitute for labour demand. Apprenticeships and technical courses will have limited impact if businesses are not investing, expanding and hiring.

The report's emphasis on employer partnerships reflects an important connection between education and industrial policy. Training institutions need information about the skills companies require, while employers need confidence that workers will be prepared for new forms of production.

Reforming skills financing is another part of the strategy. The report proposes directing more support towards disadvantaged learners and programmes associated with stronger employment results. This could make training more inclusive while concentrating resources on courses with clearer economic value.

However, measuring those results will require credible data. Employment outcomes may differ according to location, industry conditions and the economic cycle. A course that performs poorly during a downturn may still provide useful skills when demand recovers. Funding decisions will therefore need to balance immediate labour-market outcomes with longer-term economic priorities.

The reform window is open but it may not stay open

Botswana's downturn has created urgency, but urgency does not automatically produce coordinated reform. Fiscal policy, private investment, industrial development, natural-resource management and skills training must reinforce one another if the country is to build a less vulnerable growth model.

The risks are not limited to policy inaction. Poorly sequenced reforms could also create costs. Fiscal consolidation could weaken demand or public services if implemented without sufficient care. Greater autonomy for training institutions could produce uneven results without strong accountability. Support for new industries could fail to generate employment if firms cannot obtain finance or suitable workers.

Reform may create new opportunities, but the transition away from diamond dependence could affect workers, businesses and institutions connected to the existing economic structure. The available report material does not identify likely resistance or explain how adjustment costs would be managed.

What happens next will depend on whether the Botswana Economic Transformation Programme converts recommendations into measurable action. Key indicators will include the direction of public debt, changes in spending and revenue collection, stronger oversight of state-owned enterprises, and evidence of private investment outside mining.

The performance of skills reforms will also be vital. Apprenticeship participation, workplace training and graduate employment outcomes could show whether the education system is becoming more responsive to economic demand.

Botswana's immediate challenge is to navigate weaker growth and tighter public finances. Its larger test is whether it can use that pressure to build an economy in which national prosperity is no longer tied so closely to the fortunes of diamonds.