Modi Unveils Historic Projects in Jind: A Revolution in Haryana's Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has marked a milestone in India's infrastructure with the inauguration of significant projects in Jind, Haryana, including the nation's first hydrogen-powered train. These initiatives highlight Haryana's development trajectory under the BJP-NDA government's good governance model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 12:41 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 12:41 IST
Modi Unveils Historic Projects in Jind: A Revolution in Haryana's Development
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/@BJP4India/X). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a historic address in Jind, Haryana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the region as an emblem of the BJP-NDA government's model of good governance. Modi inaugurated landmark infrastructure projects, including India's first hydrogen-powered train and several major highways, marking a transformative chapter for the state's development.

The Prime Minister highlighted the crux of these projects, such as the significant Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, which aims to dramatically reduce travel times and stimulate industrial growth. The addition of medical institutions and a Sikh Museum aims to bolster healthcare and preserve cultural heritage across the region.

The innovation doesn’t stop with infrastructure. Modi emphasized the groundbreaking hydrogen-powered train, a testament to India's commitment to sustainable mobility. Designed with indigenous technology, this initiative positions India as a leader in clean train technology, aiming to reduce carbon emissions and dependence on fossil fuels.

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