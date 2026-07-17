Modi Unveils Historic Projects in Jind: A Revolution in Haryana's Development

In a historic address in Jind, Haryana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the region as an emblem of the BJP-NDA government's model of good governance. Modi inaugurated landmark infrastructure projects, including India's first hydrogen-powered train and several major highways, marking a transformative chapter for the state's development.

The Prime Minister highlighted the crux of these projects, such as the significant Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, which aims to dramatically reduce travel times and stimulate industrial growth. The addition of medical institutions and a Sikh Museum aims to bolster healthcare and preserve cultural heritage across the region.

The innovation doesn’t stop with infrastructure. Modi emphasized the groundbreaking hydrogen-powered train, a testament to India's commitment to sustainable mobility. Designed with indigenous technology, this initiative positions India as a leader in clean train technology, aiming to reduce carbon emissions and dependence on fossil fuels.