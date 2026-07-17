Conflict and Funding Gaps Are Giving Ebola More Room to Spread

UNICEF has called for stronger international cooperation and urgent financial support as Ebola spreads across five provinces in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. Following a mission to Ituri, the UN humanitarian agency reported that the outbreak had reached Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu, Haut-Uélé and Tshopo. As of 13 July, authorities had recorded 2,111 confirmed cases, including 750 deaths.

The numbers point to an emergency that is expanding geographically while the response remains constrained by insecurity, population displacement and restricted humanitarian access. Each additional affected province increases the demands on disease surveillance, treatment capacity, infection prevention and community engagement.

Ebola containment depends on speed. Suspected cases must be identified, tested and referred for care, while those who may have been exposed need to be traced and monitored. When conflict prevents health workers from reaching communities or forces families to move repeatedly, those systems become harder to maintain. Displacement creates a particularly difficult challenge. People leaving insecure areas may become separated from familiar health services and community networks. Their movement can also complicate the work of response teams trying to follow potential chains of transmission.

The outbreak is not only a public health emergency. It is unfolding inside a wider humanitarian crisis in which insecurity shapes who can receive care, where health workers can operate and how quickly reliable information can travel.

Trust is becoming as critical as treatment

Medical facilities are essential to managing Ebola, but treatment capacity alone cannot contain an outbreak. Communities must also recognise symptoms, report suspected cases and trust the people delivering health information and services.

UNICEF is supporting the national response through community engagement, infection prevention and control, child-protection services and community-based disease surveillance. Together, these measures reflect the fact that outbreak control depends on both medical intervention and public cooperation.

Community engagement is particularly important in countering misinformation. Confusion or mistrust can discourage families from seeking treatment, reporting illness or cooperating with health teams. Even well-equipped response systems will struggle if communities do not understand or accept the measures being introduced. Community-based surveillance can help close that gap by involving people closer to where cases are likely to emerge. Local detection may allow suspected infections to be identified earlier, but it requires trained personnel, dependable communication and functioning referral systems.

The response must also protect health workers, patients and caregivers from infection. Strong infection-prevention measures are necessary in treatment facilities and in communities where families may be caring for sick relatives.

Coordination between communities, government authorities and humanitarian organisations has already shown that timely action can save lives. UNICEF highlighted the recovery of a three-month-old baby as an example of what appropriate care can achieve. However, individual survival stories should not obscure the scale of the emergency. They demonstrate the value of early treatment, while also underscoring what is at stake for people who cannot reach care in time.

For children, Ebola does not end at the treatment centre

Children face risks that extend far beyond infection. Ebola can separate them from parents, disrupt their education and leave them requiring protection and psychological support even after the immediate medical emergency has passed. A nine-month-old child who lost both parents to the disease is gradually rebuilding their life with psychosocial care and protection services from humanitarian partners. The case illustrates how an outbreak can create long-term needs that hospitals alone cannot meet.

UNICEF has also praised childcare centres established near Ebola treatment facilities. These centres allow young children to remain in a safer environment while their parents receive medical care. The model addresses a practical but potentially decisive barrier to treatment. Parents responsible for young children may delay seeking care if no safe alternative exists for their dependants. By providing childcare near treatment facilities, the response can make medical services more accessible to entire families. Expanding the approach could benefit more vulnerable households, although its reach will depend on available staff, funding and infection-control safeguards.

The broader challenge is that Ebola is not the only emergency affecting these communities. Malnutrition, cholera, polio and large-scale displacement are placing additional pressure on families and health systems. This overlap creates difficult choices for humanitarian organisations. Resources must be mobilised to contain Ebola without allowing routine healthcare, nutrition services, immunisation or child protection to deteriorate.

UNICEF has also emphasised the need to prepare children to return to school. That priority reflects the wider cost of prolonged outbreaks: even children who avoid infection can lose access to education, stability and essential services. A successful Ebola response must therefore do more than interrupt transmission. It must protect the basic systems that communities will need after the immediate outbreak subsides.

The biggest danger is a response that arrives too late

UNICEF has identified funding as the largest obstacle to bringing the outbreak under control. Despite redirecting its own resources and receiving assistance from partners, the agency has secured only 25 per cent of the required funding. The gap matters because Ebola does not wait for humanitarian financing to catch up. Delays can restrict surveillance, community outreach, infection-control measures, child-protection services and support for treatment facilities precisely when rapid expansion is most necessary.

Funding cannot remove every obstacle. Financial support alone will not end conflict or guarantee safe humanitarian access. But insufficient resources make it harder to adapt to insecurity, deploy personnel and maintain services across several affected provinces. The immediate test for the international community is whether it can mobilise support before the outbreak expands further. Future case and death figures will be important, but they will not be the only measures of progress.

The response should also be judged by whether suspected cases are detected earlier, whether treatment and protection services reach displaced communities and whether essential healthcare continues alongside Ebola operations. The durability of community trust will matter just as much. If misinformation grows or response teams lose local cooperation, additional funding may not translate into effective containment.

Eastern Congo's Ebola emergency reveals a familiar weakness in crisis response: the world often possesses the technical knowledge to contain a disease but struggles to provide resources at the speed required.