Switzerland Joins NATO Ammunition Support Partnership

Switzerland has announced its participation in NATO's Ammunition Support Partnership, collaborating with 26 other countries to jointly purchase ammunition. The initiative aims to reduce costs, shorten delivery times, and enhance monitoring and disposal processes. Switzerland retains the option to withdraw should a partner engage in armed conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 12:40 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 12:40 IST
Switzerland Joins NATO Ammunition Support Partnership
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  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Switzerland has revealed its decision to participate in the NATO Support and Procurement Agency's Ammunition Support Partnership. The country will work alongside 26 other nations to jointly purchase ammunition, a strategy aimed at reducing costs, shortening delivery times, and improving monitoring and disposal practices.

The initiative involves more than 2,000 types of land, air, and naval ammunition. According to the Swiss government, this arrangement aligns with the country's longstanding policy of neutrality, as it includes a clause allowing Switzerland to exit the agreement if any partner enters an armed conflict.

By collaborating with other nations in this partnership, Switzerland seeks to benefit from economies of scale and streamlined processes, thereby reinforcing its defense capabilities without compromising its neutral stance on global conflicts.

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