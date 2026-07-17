Pirates Seize Chemical Tanker Asana in Gulf of Aden

The chemical tanker Asana was seized by suspected Somali pirates off Yemen's southern coast in the Gulf of Aden. The vessel had listed Somalia's Bosaso as its next stop. A South Korean warship was deployed in response. Speculations link the incident to Somali piracy, not Yemen's Houthi militia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 15:13 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 15:13 IST
Pirates Seize Chemical Tanker Asana in Gulf of Aden
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  • Country:
  • Yemen

In a daring maritime seizure, the chemical tanker Asana has fallen into the hands of suspected Somali pirates off the southern coast of Yemen in the Gulf of Aden. This disturbing development has put the maritime industry's spotlight back on the enduring issue of piracy in the region.

According to tracking data, the small tanker was destined for the Somali port of Bosaso; however, it is now controlled by armed assailants. Authorities suggest that Somali piracy, rather than involvement from the Iran-backed Houthi militia, might be the motive behind the seizure. The British navy's UKMTO has confirmed the unauthorized boarding but remains tight-lipped about further details.

Adding to international concerns, South Korea has mobilized a warship following the Asana's distress signal. The vessel reportedly didn’t employ a security team during the attack, amplifying vulnerability concerns. Meanwhile, Iranian threats to shut down the Red Sea oil route in response to potential U.S. actions add further tension to the region.

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