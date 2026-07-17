Modi Boosts Punjab's Connectivity with New Rail and Road Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a significant leap in bolstering Punjab's infrastructure on Friday by inaugurating and laying foundation stones for rail and road projects worth over Rs 5,470 crore in Jalandhar. As part of this initiative, Modi inaugurated 75 redeveloped railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, including the prominent Jalandhar Cantt.

The inauguration signals a major stride under the expansive Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, a global leader in station redevelopment programs, with 75 stations across 20 states revamped at a cost of approximately Rs 1,570 crore. These modernized stations aim to enhance passenger experience while embodying local cultural and architectural heritage under the mantra 'Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi.'

The Prime Minister also unveiled the Daulatpur Chowk-Kartoli new rail line, a critical part of the Nangal Dam-Talwara-Mukerian New Rail Line Project, constructed for around Rs 830 crore. This line promises to improve rail connectivity between Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, benefiting districts like Hoshiarpur and Una, and enhancing access to significant religious spots.

In a move to further integrate the regions, Modi flagged off new train services including the Kartoli-Ambala and the Amritsar (Chheharta)-Varanasi routes, fortifying links across Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh, and connecting key spiritual hubs.

Advancing road infrastructure, the Prime Minister inaugurated National Highway projects valued over Rs 3,070 crore. Highlighted by the launch of the 30.9-km Package-6 of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, this project aims to optimize travel for heavy vehicles by reducing fuel consumption and operational costs.

Additionally, Modi laid the foundation stone for the Southern Ludhiana Bypass, a 25.2-km six-lane greenfield project aimed at shortening distance and travel time between Ludhiana and Bathinda, while linking vital economic centers. (ANI)