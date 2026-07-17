Pirates Seize Control of Chemical Tanker Asana Off Yemen Coast

Armed assailants are suspected to have taken control of the chemical tanker Asana near Yemen's coast. The incident, linked to Somali piracy, occurred as the tanker was en route to Bosaso. International naval missions are currently assessing the situation, amid unclear details about the attackers and the vessel's status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 15:42 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 15:42 IST
Pirates Seize Control of Chemical Tanker Asana Off Yemen Coast
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  • Country:
  • Yemen

In a concerning development in maritime security, armed pirates are believed to have boarded the chemical tanker Asana off the southern coast of Yemen on Friday.

Maritime security sources suggest the attack is likely linked to Somali piracy rather than the Houthi militia in Yemen.

Current efforts are focused on assisting the anchored vessel and investigating the attack's circumstances, as international naval forces converge on the area.

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