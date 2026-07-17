Hijacking in the Gulf: Chemical Tanker Asana Seized by Armed Assailants

In a brazen act of piracy, armed assailants have seized the chemical tanker Asana in the Gulf of Aden, off the southern coast of Yemen. Maritime security sources have confirmed the hijacking, which has raised significant concerns about regional security.

The small tanker, which does not have a confirmed national flag, had been charting a course to the Somali port of Bosaso, as per ship tracking data. The situation remains tense as the vessel remains under unauthorized control.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that the unauthorized boarding occurred while the vessel was transiting east, positioned approximately 65 nautical miles south of Yemen's Al Mukalla port on Friday. The maritime community is on high alert as authorities work to address the security breach.