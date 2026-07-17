Surrogacy Controversy: Jens Spahn Under Fire
Jens Spahn, a German political leader, faces backlash for using a surrogate mother in the U.S. despite his party's anti-surrogacy stance. The controversy has reignited debates on surrogacy in Europe, highlighting legal and ethical concerns, with calls for Spahn's resignation growing within his party.
- Country:
- Germany
Jens Spahn, a senior figure in German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's ruling party, is facing calls to resign after becoming a parent through a surrogate in the U.S., contrary to his party's anti-surrogacy stance.
This development has generated significant controversy given that surrogacy remains illegal in Germany, although raising a child from a surrogate born abroad is not prohibited. The criticism has intensified internal debates over the practice within the Christian Democrat party.
Leading voices, including Daniel Peters, CDU head in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, have expressed that Spahn should resign as parliamentary leader, citing his actions as incompatible with party values. This issue underscores broader European tensions around surrogacy’s ethical and legal dimensions.