Surrogacy Controversy: Jens Spahn Under Fire

Jens Spahn, a German political leader, faces backlash for using a surrogate mother in the U.S. despite his party's anti-surrogacy stance. The controversy has reignited debates on surrogacy in Europe, highlighting legal and ethical concerns, with calls for Spahn's resignation growing within his party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 21:34 IST
Surrogacy Controversy: Jens Spahn Under Fire
  • Country:
  • Germany

Jens Spahn, a senior figure in German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's ruling party, is facing calls to resign after becoming a parent through a surrogate in the U.S., contrary to his party's anti-surrogacy stance.

This development has generated significant controversy given that surrogacy remains illegal in Germany, although raising a child from a surrogate born abroad is not prohibited. The criticism has intensified internal debates over the practice within the Christian Democrat party.

Leading voices, including Daniel Peters, CDU head in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, have expressed that Spahn should resign as parliamentary leader, citing his actions as incompatible with party values. This issue underscores broader European tensions around surrogacy’s ethical and legal dimensions.

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