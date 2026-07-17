Surrogacy Controversy: Jens Spahn Under Fire

Jens Spahn, a senior figure in German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's ruling party, is facing calls to resign after becoming a parent through a surrogate in the U.S., contrary to his party's anti-surrogacy stance.

This development has generated significant controversy given that surrogacy remains illegal in Germany, although raising a child from a surrogate born abroad is not prohibited. The criticism has intensified internal debates over the practice within the Christian Democrat party.

Leading voices, including Daniel Peters, CDU head in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, have expressed that Spahn should resign as parliamentary leader, citing his actions as incompatible with party values. This issue underscores broader European tensions around surrogacy’s ethical and legal dimensions.