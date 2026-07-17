Disgraced Politician Jeffrey Donaldson Appeals Convictions

Former Northern Ireland politician Jeffrey Donaldson is appealing against convictions for historic child sex offences. Convicted of rape and multiple counts of indecent assault and gross indecency, Donaldson has lodged appeal papers with Belfast’s Court of Appeal and renounced his knighthood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 22:52 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 22:52 IST
Disgraced Politician Jeffrey Donaldson Appeals Convictions
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Former Northern Ireland politician Jeffrey Donaldson is taking legal action to overturn his convictions for historic child sex offences, according to his lawyer.

Donaldson, who led Northern Ireland’s largest unionist party, was found guilty last month of rape, 13 counts of indecent assault, and four of gross indecency, involving two women during their childhoods.

The 63-year-old ex-politician's lawyer, John McBurney, confirmed that appeal documents were filed in Belfast's Court of Appeal on Friday. Following his March 2024 arrest and charges, Donaldson resigned as head of the Democratic Unionist Party and subsequently requested the renunciation of his knighthood.

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