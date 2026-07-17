Jeffrey Donaldson Appeals Against Convictions in Historic Child Sex Offences

Jeffrey Donaldson, a former prominent Northern Ireland politician, is challenging his convictions for child sex offences in a Belfast appellate court, as reported by the BBC.

Donaldson, found guilty last month of rape, 13 counts of indecent assault, and four of gross indecency, committed these crimes over a span of 23 years against two women during their childhood.

Awaiting sentencing, the 63-year-old former Democratic Unionist Party leader, who was charged in March 2024, has since renounced his British knighthood. His lawyer has yet to comment on the appeal proceedings.