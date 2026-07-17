Jeffrey Donaldson Appeals Against Convictions in Historic Child Sex Offences

Former Northern Ireland politician Jeffrey Donaldson is appealing his convictions for historic child sex offences. Sentenced for crimes over a 23-year period, he stepped down as leader of Northern Ireland's largest unionist party. Donaldson, 63, has also renounced his knighthood, pending the appeal outcome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 21:14 IST
Jeffrey Donaldson Appeals Against Convictions in Historic Child Sex Offences
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Jeffrey Donaldson, a former prominent Northern Ireland politician, is challenging his convictions for child sex offences in a Belfast appellate court, as reported by the BBC.

Donaldson, found guilty last month of rape, 13 counts of indecent assault, and four of gross indecency, committed these crimes over a span of 23 years against two women during their childhood.

Awaiting sentencing, the 63-year-old former Democratic Unionist Party leader, who was charged in March 2024, has since renounced his British knighthood. His lawyer has yet to comment on the appeal proceedings.

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