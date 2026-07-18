Saudi Civil Defense Lifts Early Warnings in Al-Kharj and Yanbu
The Saudi civil defense issued early warnings for Al-Kharj city and Yanbu to alert residents to potential danger. However, the warnings were later lifted as the perceived threats in both areas subsided. Details regarding the initial cause of the warnings were not disclosed by authorities.
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
The Saudi civil defense issued early warnings on Saturday for Al-Kharj city and Yanbu, cautioning residents about potential dangers.
However, authorities later stated that the threats had subsided and the situation in both areas was safe, although specific details were not disclosed.
This swift alert and subsequent resolution demonstrate the proactive measures in place to ensure public safety in Saudi Arabia.