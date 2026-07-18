Ebola Outbreak in Congo: Alarming Spike in Cases and Deaths

The Democratic Republic of Congo faces a significant health crisis as confirmed Ebola cases rise to 2,181, with 864 fatalities. A recent situation report highlighted 56 new cases and 36 deaths within 24 hours, underscoring the urgent need for effective containment and response strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 05:06 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 05:06 IST
Ebola Outbreak in Congo: Alarming Spike in Cases and Deaths
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  • Country:
  • Democratic Republic of Congo

The Democratic Republic of Congo is grappling with a severe health challenge as the number of confirmed Ebola cases has surged to 2,181, as shown by government data released on Friday night. The deadly virus has resulted in 864 deaths, raising concerns about the outbreak's trajectory and impact.

The latest situation report, covering data until Thursday, documented a disturbing rise with 56 new confirmed cases and 36 newly reported deaths in just 24 hours. This sharp increase highlights the ongoing public health threat posed by the Ebola outbreak in the region.

Efforts to control the spread of the virus are ongoing, with health authorities and international organizations working tirelessly to implement measures aimed at containment and treatment. The escalating numbers underscore the critical need for robust response and increased support to manage and mitigate the crisis effectively.

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