Controversial Penalty Rocks Bryson DeChambeau's British Open Round

Bryson DeChambeau incurred a two-stroke penalty during the British Open's second round for allegedly improving his lie on the fifth hole. Though initially upset, DeChambeau vowed to continue competing. His notable second round brought him close to the leaders, despite a rules dispute over the penalty under rule 8.1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 06:01 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 06:01 IST
Controversial Penalty Rocks Bryson DeChambeau's British Open Round
Bryson DeChambeau
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Golf superstar Bryson DeChambeau faced a setback during the British Open after being given a two-stroke penalty, ostensibly for improving his lie on the fifth hole. This penalty dropped him from second to a tie for fifth place, putting him three shots off the lead.

Despite the setback, DeChambeau, known for his competitive spirit, took to social media to express his disagreement but determination to continue. "Obviously disappointed with the ruling. I don’t agree with it, but it is what it is. This fires me up. Onto the weekend. Let’s get it," DeChambeau posted on X.

The penalty, assessed under rule 8.1, was contested by DeChambeau and his team, who argued that any accidental enhancement of the lie was not intentional or beneficial. However, after discussions with rules officials, his score on the fifth hole was adjusted to a triple-bogey. DeChambeau remains focused on the competition, taking proactive steps by practicing on the driving range at Royal Birkdale.

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