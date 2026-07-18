FIT Partnership Expands to 19 Members With Three New Countries

The Future of Investment and Trade (FIT) Partnership has expanded its global reach with the addition of Korea, Peru and Thailand, taking the membership from 16 to 19 countries less than a year after the initiative was launched. The announcement was made during the FIT Ministerial meeting in Auckland, hosted by New Zealand Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay.

The expansion reflects growing international interest in the partnership as countries look for practical ways to strengthen trade, improve market access and build more resilient economic relationships amid an increasingly uncertain global trading environment.

Three Nations Join Growing Trade Partnership

Korea, Peru and Thailand formally joined the FIT Partnership during the Auckland meeting, while several other countries are also considering membership. Todd McClay said the rapid growth of the initiative demonstrates that small and medium-sized trading nations are looking for practical cooperation that creates new opportunities for exporters and businesses.

He noted that the partnership provides a platform for economies that depend heavily on international trade to work together on simple, predictable and consistent trade rules, giving exporters greater confidence in global markets.

Stronger Links for Businesses and Exporters

McClay said countries participating in FIT share a common interest in maintaining open trade and expanding commercial ties. He added that stronger engagement between member nations helps businesses build relationships, encourages investment and creates new opportunities in markets where trade connections are still developing.

The Minister said regular dialogue among member countries supports economic growth by reducing barriers to trade and strengthening cooperation in areas of shared interest.

Auckland Meeting Marks Major Trade Gathering

The ministerial meeting was one of the largest trade events hosted by New Zealand in recent years, bringing together representatives from economies committed to deeper trade and investment cooperation.

New Zealand is a founding member of the FIT Partnership alongside Brunei Darussalam, Chile, Costa Rica, Iceland, Korea, Liechtenstein, Malaysia, Morocco, Norway, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Rwanda, Singapore, Switzerland, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates and Uruguay. With membership continuing to grow, the partnership is positioning itself as an important platform for promoting open, rules-based trade and expanding economic opportunities across a diverse group of trading nations.