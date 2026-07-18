Mystery Slows Russell as Antonelli Claims Sixth Pole

George Russell dismissed his driving style as the reason for being out-qualified once again by Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli, saying a mystery issue is slowing his car down.

Antonelli, leading the championship by 25 points, secured his sixth pole in 10 rounds at the Belgian Grand Prix. He'll chase victory as Russell starts third, taking advantage of a penalty for Lando Norris.

While Russell acknowledges improvement, the persistent speed loss on straights remains unresolved, even as team efforts focus on straight-line speed. Facing Antonelli—renowned for his current form—without resolution adds to the challenge for Russell.