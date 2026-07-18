Tussle for the 2030 World Cup Final Venue: Morocco vs. Spain

The football world is gearing up for a showdown of a different nature as Morocco and Spain vie to host the 2030 World Cup final. With the tournament already confirmed to be held in Morocco, Portugal, and Spain, the race is now on to determine where the showpiece final will take place.

Morocco is investing heavily in its football infrastructure, constructing a $12-billion stadium outside Casablanca that could become the world’s largest. Spain, meanwhile, is promoting its renowned venues, the recently renovated Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid and an expanding Camp Nou in Barcelona. Tensions are rising as both countries lobby for the prestigious final game.

The diplomatic football ends at FIFA's feet, as the organization will consult all three host nations before announcing its decision. As the competition heats up, Morocco hopes to bring the World Cup final back to African shores for the first time since 2010, when it was held in Johannesburg.