Recent sports events have been marked by both excitement and disruptions. In the world of soccer, heavy thunderstorms in the New York and New Jersey areas interrupted the training sessions for Spain and Argentina just before their World Cup final, according to the Spanish federation.

Meanwhile, in golf, Bryson DeChambeau faced a two-stroke penalty at the British Open, a decision labeled 'clear-cut' by R&A's chief executive. Despite the setback, the tournament saw remarkable performances with Ryan Fox's near-record round of 62 at Royal Birkdale.

In other sports news, the Philadelphia Flyers inked a four-year contract with defenseman Jamie Drysdale. As the World Cup final approaches, featuring Argentina and Spain, all eyes are on the dramatic narrative we're set to witness this weekend.