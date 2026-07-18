Tragic Explosion in Mansouri: A Lebanese Soldier's Sacrifice

A Lebanese soldier was tragically killed, while an officer and another soldier suffered injuries following the detonation of a suspicious object. This harrowing incident took place in the southern Lebanese town of Mansouri, according to the Lebanese army's statement on Saturday.

The army has pledged to continue its investigation into the explosion, though as of now, specific details about the nature of the suspicious object and the circumstances surrounding the event remain undisclosed.

This event underscores the ongoing risks faced by military personnel and highlights the need for meticulous investigations to ensure the safety of soldiers operating in volatile environments.