AI Actor Tilly Norwood Sparks Debate in Entertainment Industry

Recent entertainment news highlights the defense of AI 'actor' Tilly Norwood amid industry backlash, the deaths of Kris Jenner's mother MJ and Irish actress Brenda Fricker, Marvel Comics' relocation to California, Danny Boyle's upcoming drama on Murdoch, and Netflix's shares plunging due to slow growth forecasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 18:27 IST
AI Actor Tilly Norwood Sparks Debate in Entertainment Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Amidst waves in the entertainment industry, the AI character Tilly Norwood has become a focal point of controversy. Her creator, Eline van der Velden, insists that Tilly should provoke discussion rather than supplant human actors.

Two iconic figures, Kris Jenner's mother and Oscar-winning actress Brenda Fricker, have passed away, adding gravitas to this week's headlines. Marvel Comics, synonymous with New York, is set for a big move to California.

Meanwhile, Danny Boyle's Murdoch drama is destined for a Venice festival debut, and Netflix faces scrutiny with a drop in shares due to slowed growth projections.

TRENDING

1
UN Experts Urge Support for Civil Society After Venezuela Quake

UN Experts Urge Support for Civil Society After Venezuela Quake

Global
2
Truth API: Unveiling the Market-Moving Power of Trump's Social Media

Truth API: Unveiling the Market-Moving Power of Trump's Social Media

United States
3
Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Global Energy Security at Risk

Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Global Energy Security at Risk

United States
4
Starship's Last-Second Abort: A Bump in SpaceX's Journey

Starship's Last-Second Abort: A Bump in SpaceX's Journey

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Future of Work Will Reward the Skills Machines Cannot Own

How IMF's Macroeconomic Tool Is Helping Iraq Build Smarter Policies Beyond Oil Dependence

Can Carbon Markets Deliver More? OECD Backs Government-Led Crediting to Accelerate Climate Action

OECD Says Second-Career Teachers Could Transform Education as Global Teacher Shortages Deepen

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026