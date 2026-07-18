AI Actor Tilly Norwood Sparks Debate in Entertainment Industry

Amidst waves in the entertainment industry, the AI character Tilly Norwood has become a focal point of controversy. Her creator, Eline van der Velden, insists that Tilly should provoke discussion rather than supplant human actors.

Two iconic figures, Kris Jenner's mother and Oscar-winning actress Brenda Fricker, have passed away, adding gravitas to this week's headlines. Marvel Comics, synonymous with New York, is set for a big move to California.

Meanwhile, Danny Boyle's Murdoch drama is destined for a Venice festival debut, and Netflix faces scrutiny with a drop in shares due to slowed growth projections.