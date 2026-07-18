AI Actor Tilly Norwood Sparks Debate in Entertainment Industry
Recent entertainment news highlights the defense of AI 'actor' Tilly Norwood amid industry backlash, the deaths of Kris Jenner's mother MJ and Irish actress Brenda Fricker, Marvel Comics' relocation to California, Danny Boyle's upcoming drama on Murdoch, and Netflix's shares plunging due to slow growth forecasts.
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- United Kingdom
Amidst waves in the entertainment industry, the AI character Tilly Norwood has become a focal point of controversy. Her creator, Eline van der Velden, insists that Tilly should provoke discussion rather than supplant human actors.
Two iconic figures, Kris Jenner's mother and Oscar-winning actress Brenda Fricker, have passed away, adding gravitas to this week's headlines. Marvel Comics, synonymous with New York, is set for a big move to California.
Meanwhile, Danny Boyle's Murdoch drama is destined for a Venice festival debut, and Netflix faces scrutiny with a drop in shares due to slowed growth projections.