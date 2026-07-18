NCTE Launches Probe into Alleged Irregularities at B.Ed Colleges

The National Council for Teacher Education has set up a committee to investigate alleged irregularities at four B.Ed colleges in Madhya Pradesh. Headed by former Vice-Chancellor H.C.S. Rathore, the committee will submit a report within five days. The probe includes on-site inspections and documentary evidence collection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 18:24 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 18:24 IST
NCTE Launches Probe into Alleged Irregularities at B.Ed Colleges
Respresentative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has initiated a thorough investigation into alleged irregular activities at four B.Ed colleges in Madhya Pradesh. Allegations include colleges not operating from their declared locations and inadequate infrastructure, prompting the establishment of an independent fact-finding committee.

The NCTE, responsible for regulating teacher education in India, commissioned a five-member panel led by former Vice-Chancellor H.C.S. Rathore. The committee is tasked with providing a detailed report using documentary and videographic evidence within five days, following media reports of serious irregularities in three colleges affiliated with Barkatullah University.

Including members from the University's Governing Council, the Ministry of Education, and the Government of Madhya Pradesh, the committee conducted preliminary checks and found a fourth college operating from a shared location. Their inspection will cover physical verification, ensuring compliance with NCTE norms and regulations. Stringent measures, including punitive actions, are anticipated against defaulters.

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