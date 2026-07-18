France's Dominant Triumph Over Japan: A Rugby Masterclass at Nations Championship

France showcased a rugby masterclass as they defeated Japan 42-15 at the National Stadium in Tokyo. With standout contributions from players like Maxime Lamothe and Matthieu Jalibert, France capitalized on Japan's defensive vulnerabilities to seal an impressive victory in the Nations Championship.

In a high-paced and unstructured game, No. 8 Alexandre Roumat and scrumhalf Maxime Lucu made pivotal plays that helped Les Bleus exploit Japan's defenses. Captain Maxime Lucu praised the match's intensity, which allowed France to demonstrate their strategic superiority and resilience.

Despite Japan's spirited efforts, including a try from prop Sojiro Otsuka, they struggled to withstand France's methodical attack. Coach Eddie Jones acknowledged his team's shortcomings, particularly in defending against France's maul, but commended their commitment and teamwork throughout the challenging match.