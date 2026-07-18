India Post Invites Citizens to Create Its Official Mascot

India Post is giving people across the country a chance to leave a lasting mark on one of India's most recognised public institutions by inviting citizens to design its first official mascot. The nationwide competition, launched by the Department of Posts under the Ministry of Communications through the Innovate India MyGov platform, is looking for a creative identity that represents the organisation's values of trust, reliability, inclusivity, public service and digital innovation. The contest is open from 15 July to 15 August 2026, offering artists, students, designers and creative enthusiasts an opportunity to contribute to the future image of India Post.

A Nationwide Invitation for Creative Talent

The competition welcomes entries from all Indian citizens. Participants are required to submit an original mascot design, suggest a suitable name for the mascot and provide a short concept note explaining the inspiration behind their creation through the MyGov platform.

The initiative encourages people from different backgrounds to showcase their creativity while helping shape a modern visual identity for India Post, an organisation that continues to connect millions of people across the country through its expanding range of postal and digital services.

Cash Rewards for Best Designs and Names

The Department of Posts has announced separate prize categories for mascot design and mascot naming to encourage wider participation. The three best mascot designs will receive cash awards of ₹75,000, ₹50,000 and ₹25,000, while the top three mascot names will earn ₹25,000, ₹15,000 and ₹10,000 respectively.

The design and naming competitions will be judged independently, allowing participants to compete in either or both categories. Every winner will also receive an official certificate in recognition of their contribution.

Winning Mascot Will Represent India Post

The selected mascot will become the official brand ambassador of India Post and will feature in promotional campaigns, philatelic products, exhibitions, public awareness programmes, social media campaigns and other official communication initiatives.

By inviting public participation, the Department of Posts is creating an opportunity for citizens to become part of the organisation's evolving identity while celebrating its commitment to dependable service and innovation. The initiative also highlights the growing role of community participation in shaping the image of public institutions in the digital era.

Interested participants can submit their entries and access the contest guidelines, terms and conditions through the Innovate India MyGov portal before the closing date of 15 August 2026.