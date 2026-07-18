Saushrutam 2026 Showcases Global Advances in Ayurvedic Surgery

The three-day international seminar Saushrutam 2026 concluded at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), New Delhi, bringing together leading Ayurvedic scholars, surgeons and medical experts from India and abroad to discuss the future of evidence-based Ayurvedic surgery. Organised under the Ministry of Ayush from 15 to 17 July, with a pre-conference workshop held on 14 July, the event coincided with Sushruta Jayanti, honouring the legendary pioneer of surgery.

The closing ceremony was attended by senior representatives from the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM), Members of Parliament and distinguished experts from the field of Ayurveda and modern medicine.

International Experts Share Knowledge

Saushrutam 2026 attracted participants from Thailand, Israel, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Nepal, Greece and India, creating a platform for exchanging knowledge on surgical techniques, innovation and healthcare practices. More than 30 prominent national experts, including Padma Shri awardees Prof. M. Sahu and Prof. K.K. Thakral, joined discussions alongside faculty members from premier institutions such as AIIA, IMS-BHU, the National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur, and the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda, Jamnagar.

The seminar also featured contributions from modern surgical specialists representing AIIMS, Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Government Medical College Agartala and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, encouraging meaningful interaction between traditional Ayurvedic knowledge and contemporary surgical sciences.

Strengthening Research and Surgical Education

AIIA Director Prof. (Vd.) P.K. Prajapati said the seminar was created to encourage scientific dialogue, promote evidence-based surgical practices and highlight emerging technologies while celebrating the enduring legacy of Acharya Sushruta. He noted that stronger collaboration between Ayurveda and modern medicine can support research, innovation and improvements in surgical education.

Organising Chairman Prof. (Dr.) Yogesh Badwe said AIIA remains committed to improving the quality of Ayurvedic surgical practice, adding that international forums such as Saushrutam provide valuable opportunities to raise professional standards and strengthen the Ayurvedic surgical community.

During the valedictory session, Vd. Maneesha Kothekar, Chairperson of NCISM, encouraged the regular organisation of similar academic events, saying they expose students to new ideas while reinforcing the role of Ayurvedacharyas as both physicians and skilled surgeons.

New Partnership and Publications Unveiled

One of the major announcements during the closing ceremony was the renewal of the Memorandum of Understanding between AIIA and IIT Delhi for another five years, reaffirming both institutions' commitment to collaborative research and technological innovation.

The event also saw the release of the third edition of Ayushvallari, AIIA's annual Hindi magazine, along with Neetra Rogya: Samanya Jankari aur Niwaran, a publication designed to increase public awareness about eye diseases through simple, science-based information. A souvenir commemorating Saushrutam 2026 was also unveiled, while international resource persons were honoured for their contributions.

The seminar highlighted the growing efforts to combine traditional Ayurvedic knowledge with modern scientific advances, supporting the Ministry of Ayush's vision of building a holistic and evidence-based healthcare ecosystem.