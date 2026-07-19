India's Youth Movement Challenges Modi's Leadership Amid Exam Paper Leak Crisis

The Indian police have refused permission for a parliamentary march organized by supporters of the youth-driven 'Cockroach' movement. This decision raises the possibility of a confrontation as the demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's education minister's dismissal intensifies over recent exam paper leaks.

The movement, catalyzed by the hospitalisation of activist Sonam Wangchuk, has seen a groundswell of support, expanding its presence at protest sites and online with 22 million Instagram followers. Initially sparked by exam paper leaks impacting millions, the movement signals a substantial challenge to Modi's government.

Despite prohibitions on assemblies in New Delhi, the Cockroach Janta Party remains determined to proceed with its planned march. The movement reflects deep-seated frustrations among India's youth concerning unemployment and recurrent exam paper leaks.