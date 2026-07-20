Deadly Flare-Up: Russian Missile Attack on Ukrainian Corn Ship

A missile attack by Russia on a ship transporting corn near Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa resulted in the deaths of ten individuals, according to Ukrainian officials, marking the most deadly encounter in a recent spate of attacks in the Black Sea region.

The targeted vessel, Golden Leo, flying the Guinea-Bissau flag, was manned by a crew hailing from India and Syria. The Ukrainian navy reported that three cruise missiles hit the ship, leading to a significant fire on Sunday. Smoke was observed rising from the ship off the coast, confirming the vessel's identity.

Ukraine's seaports authority conducted a prolonged search and rescue operation overnight. The tragic attack further strains vital shipping lanes, raising concerns over grain supply disruptions as the longstanding conflict between Russia and Ukraine escalates once again.