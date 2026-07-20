Pound Climbs as Andy Burnham Steps into Leadership Amid Unfolding Economic Challenges

As Andy Burnham takes over as the British Prime Minister from Keir Starmer, the pound edged higher. Markets are keenly awaiting the new chancellor, with reports suggesting Burnham will choose Shabana Mahmood, a centrist, easing fears of increased spending. Investors remain watchful of fiscal discipline and upcoming economic data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 14:37 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 14:37 IST
Pound Climbs as Andy Burnham Steps into Leadership Amid Unfolding Economic Challenges
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The pound made gains on Monday as Andy Burnham prepares to ascend to the role of British Prime Minister, succeeding Keir Starmer. Investors and markets are on the lookout for who Burnham will appoint as the new chancellor. Sterling rose by 0.13% against a slightly weaker dollar, with similar gains against the euro.

Interest rates on British government bonds saw minor increases. In the political realm, Burnham, previously the mayor of Greater Manchester, is set to take over amidst an array of challenges that could affect market conditions, such as economic sluggishness and fiscal discipline concerns.

Reports indicating that Burnham will likely select Shabana Mahmood as the finance minister have calmed fears surrounding increased public spending. This selection suggests Burnham's potential adherence to fiscal prudence. Investors are also watching key economic data releases this week, including labor market and inflation figures.

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