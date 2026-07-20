Tragic Loss in Northern Iraq
A U.S. service member was killed in northern Iraq during the controlled detonation of an unexploded bomb. The bomb originated from a downed Iranian one-way attack drone, as confirmed by U.S. Central Command. This incident underscores the ongoing risks faced by military personnel operating in volatile regions.
- Country:
- Iraq
A U.S. service member lost their life on Saturday in northern Iraq during the controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance, according to U.S. Central Command.
The ordnance, Central Command revealed in a Sunday statement, originated from a downed Iranian one-way attack drone.
This tragic incident highlights the persistent dangers for military personnel in conflict-prone areas.
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