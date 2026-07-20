Houthis Threaten Red Sea Blockade Amid Escalating Regional Tensions

Yemen's Houthi group, aligned with Iran, announced plans to impose a maritime blockade on Saudi Arabia, posing a potential new threat to global energy markets already strained by Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The Houthis' move could significantly impact oil exports through the Red Sea and escalate regional conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 19:18 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 19:18 IST
Houthis Threaten Red Sea Blockade Amid Escalating Regional Tensions
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  • Country:
  • Yemen

The Iran-aligned Houthi group from Yemen declared on Monday that they intend to impose a maritime blockade on Saudi Arabia, further exacerbating the global energy crisis caused by Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Speculation looms over how the Houthis plan to enforce this blockade, particularly since they are situated on the Bab el-Mandeb strait, a crucial passage for Red Sea shipping. Any significant disruption here could close off another vital route for Middle Eastern oil exports, heightening global market volatility.

Historically, the Houthis have been part of a long-standing guerrilla conflict in Yemen. Despite a brief truce in 2022, recent escalations have triggered renewed hostilities. While Iran supports the Houthis politically, the group's direct ties remain ambiguous. Their recent announcement could spell a fresh chapter in the ongoing Iran-related conflicts.

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