Hamas Elects New Hardline Leader Amidst Calls for Disarmament

In a move that could signal a more defiant stance against international disarmament demands, Hamas has named Khalil Al-Hayya as its leader. His appointment follows the death of Yahya Sinwar, killed during combat amid the two-year Gaza war.

Al-Hayya, previously the exiled Gaza chief and a top negotiator, emerges as a central figure in Hamas’s leadership. Known for his hardline views, he succeeds Sinwar and Ismail Haniyeh, who died in Iran, reinforcing Hamas’s commitment to armed struggle amidst ongoing Israeli attacks.

Despite the U.S.-brokered ceasefire, conflict persists with Israel holding a major part of Gaza. Al-Hayya’s leadership complicates negotiations for disarmament, heightening tensions in the already volatile region.