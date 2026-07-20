Dr Jitendra Singh calls for pension rule reforms to reduce legal disputes

Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Dr. Jitendra Singh has called for a comprehensive review of pension rules, saying outdated regulations are responsible for many legal disputes and that policies should evolve to reflect changing social realities rather than forcing pensioners to seek justice through the courts.

Speaking at the 2nd National Workshop on Pension Litigation in New Delhi, organised by the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare, the Minister said the Government's goal is to build a zero-litigation pension ecosystem by simplifying regulations, improving grievance redressal and addressing recurring policy issues before they become legal battles.

Government pushes for proactive pension reforms

Dr. Singh said repeated pension-related cases from different parts of the country should be treated as indicators that existing rules need to be reviewed instead of being handled as isolated disputes. He stressed that policy reforms should focus on preventing litigation rather than resolving cases after they reach tribunals or courts.

He pointed to recent changes that expanded pension benefits for separated daughters by easing eligibility conditions, saying the move reduced unnecessary legal proceedings for deserving beneficiaries. Similar revisions have also been made to family pension rules to remove outdated provisions that often created hardship for pensioners and their families. According to the Minister, regular policy reviews supported by research, litigation analysis and stakeholder feedback are essential for creating a fair and responsive pension system.

Technology and human support must work together

During the workshop, Dr. Singh launched the Compendium of Case Laws on Pension Litigation, a Flyer on Pension Litigation, and Special Campaign 3.0 of the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare, which focuses on improving litigation management and strengthening citizen-centric services.

He said technology has improved pension administration, with artificial intelligence helping to speed up grievance handling, but added that personal interaction with pensioners remains equally important for understanding their concerns and improving service delivery.

The Minister also urged departments to simplify pension rules, increase awareness through digital platforms and social media, and ensure officials clearly understand the purpose behind policy provisions to reduce avoidable disputes.

Pension administration becomes a growing priority

Dr. Singh noted that the number of Central Government pensioners has now surpassed the number of serving employees, making pension administration an increasingly important area of governance. He said retired employees possess valuable experience and expertise that can continue contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, making their welfare a national priority.

Joint Secretary Dhrubajyoti Sengupta highlighted improvements in the department's digital services, stating that litigation cases tracked through the Litigation Information Management System (LIMS) have fallen by nearly 20 per cent over the past year. He also said 1.92 crore Digital Life Certificates have been generated, the average grievance disposal time on the CPENGRAMS portal has been reduced to less than 20 days, and more than 60,000 pension applications have already been processed through the new single sign-on, e-signed application system. The department is working towards creating a unified "One Pensioner, One Portal" platform.