England's Danni Wyatt-Hodge Wins ICC Women's Player of the Month After Stellar World Cup Performance

England's Danni Wyatt-Hodge has clinched the ICC Women's Player of the Month award for June 2026, thanks to her outstanding performance in the T20 World Cup. As the tournament's leading run-scorer, she amassed 302 runs, breaking records and delivering crucial victories to lead England to the final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 19:15 IST
England's Danni Wyatt-Hodge Wins ICC Women's Player of the Month After Stellar World Cup Performance
Danni Wyatt-Hodge. (Photo: @ICC official website). Image Credit: ANI

In a remarkable feat, England's cricket sensation Danni Wyatt-Hodge has been honored with the ICC Women's Player of the Month award for June 2026, credited largely to her stellar performance in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Wyatt-Hodge emerged as the tournament's leading run-scorer, achieving a total of 302 runs, which played a significant role in steering England to the final.

The prestigious accolade, which she last earned in November 2024, was awarded to Wyatt-Hodge over her competitors, including Scotland's Kathryn Bryce and India's Sree Charani. Expressing her joy, Wyatt-Hodge acknowledged the importance of performing on home soil at such a high-profile event, notably remembering the cherished moments from playing in the Lord's final.

Wyatt-Hodge's campaign was highlighted by an impressive unbeaten 105 against Sri Lanka and match-winning innings against the West Indies and New Zealand. These performances contributed to her rewriting the history books as the highest run-scorer in a single edition of the Women's T20 World Cup, breaking previous records and setting a new benchmark with her 302-run total.

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