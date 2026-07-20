Protests Erupt in Delhi: Kashmir Demands Statehood

In a significant demonstration of dissent, hundreds gathered in Delhi, led by the chief minister of Indian Kashmir, to demand the restoration of statehood for their region. This protest marks seven years since the controversial decision to convert Kashmir into a federal territory, a move that has been fraught with tension and unrest.

The demonstrators shouted slogans and held banners, showcasing their determination for change. The chief minister, a pivotal figure in the protest, emphasized the urgency of their demands and reiterated the need for autonomy and self-governance within the Indian framework, igniting fresh debates on regional autonomy in the country.

The event highlights growing dissatisfaction and unrest in the region as protesters call for a return to the state's previous status, arguing it is essential for preserving their identity and promoting regional stability. This protest adds to the ongoing discourse on India's administrative policies regarding its federal territories.